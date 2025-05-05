Matt Crooks said it was excitement, not fear, which kept him awake the night before Hull City secured their Championship status but he sympathised with supporters frustrated it took until the final day to do it.

A 1-1 draw at Portsmouth kept the Tigers up on goal difference, with Luton Town the only relegation contender (if you discount Plymouth Argyle needing to beat Leeds United by a cricket score) to lose on the final day.

Crooks' first-half goal was crucial as the former Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough midfielder rose to the occasion. Although Christian Saydee pulled a goal back, Luton going 5-1 down at West Bromwich Albion – they eventually lost 5-3 – gave Hull the comfort of knowing a draw would suffice.

"I was up at six o'clock, I couldn't sleep, I was excited for the game," said Leeds-born Crooks, who joined in January. "It wasn't a fear. I just embrace it.

"We all woke up the next day, we were all alive, we've got our families, so it was just go out and do what you can.

"Obviously it (relegation) is not great but we're all living, so just go out and show what you can do.

"I was fortunate enough to get the goal. I probably should have scored before that.

"This is what life's all about, what the game's all about – creating these little memories.

"It's not a massive celebration but it's something to half-celebrate."

It was a far cry from last season's final day, which began with an outside chance of the play-offs.

"I totally understand what the fans have been through, it's been difficult," said Crooks.

"I'm a massive Man United fan and trust me, I've been frustrated watching them this season.