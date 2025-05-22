Hull City have moved "at least two steps closer" to the new head coach they hope to have in place by next week, with an outstanding candidate emerging according to owner/chairman Acun Ilicali.

The Turkish media mogul is in London to speak to at least two managerial candidates, one of whom was former Sunderland and Rangers boss Michael Beale, and is confident of a resolution within a week – though prepared to wait longer if needs be to get the right man.

liIcali is looking for his sixth "permanent" coach since buying the club in January 2022.

Ruben Selles was controversially sacked at the end of the season just gone after leading the Tigers to Championship safety on goal difference on the final day of the season. They were bottom of the table when he replaced the sacked Tim Walter in December.

Ilicali is conscious of the need to move quickly, and has a shortlist of five candidates but says the favourite's name has not yet gone public.

He has spoken to Emre Belozogul – but interest appears to have cooled after the public response when news of the approach to someone handed a suspended prison sentence for a racist slur in his playing days leaked – and Beale in his search for someone who can provide him with entertaining football and the results that will take the club into the top half of the division.

"My team is also here with me, and we had two manager meetings, which I came over for," he told Hull Live.

"Today (Thursday) was a beautiful day for me because I'm very happy about our interviews, and I think we are at a good point. Today was an important day for us because I think we are at least two steps closer to our decision."

DECISION TIME: Hull City chairman Acun Ilicali (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Ilicali told the BBC at the weekend two of the original four candidates were English based (another was added to the list on Saturday) and that all but one – presumably Beale, who he openly spoke about – were in work. That could stretch out the appointment process.

He implied Emre and Beale were unlikely to get the job, saying another favourite is emerging.

"I would say that I think it will take no more than one week," he said. "In one week, I think we will come to a point with a manager, but I don't think that he will be one that you have heard of.

"I believe all the managers we are talking to are very good managers. I think Emre is a top manager. Michael Beale, when you speak to him, you understand that he knows so much about the game.

MISSING OUT? Michael Beale (Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"We have football minds in the club that will decide about this manager, and I cannot say at the moment to you that this one is like this or this one is like this, but what I can say is that I'm very hopeful to finish the deal in one week.

"You only hear about two of our candidates. At the moment, we have five and one of them looks day by day more suitable for our club, but none of you know the name."