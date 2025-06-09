Hull City's next coach: Appointment imminent as previous club announce departure

Sergej Jakirovic is set to be announced as Hull City's new coach after previous club Kayserispor confirmed the Bosnian's departure.

The 48-year-old emerged as the Tigers' choice to replace the sacked Ruben Selles last month but his arrival has been delayed by the late finish to the Turkish Super Lig season, the need to obtain a work visa, and compensation negotiations with Kayserispor.

Now the final hurdle appears to have been cleared, and confirmation of his arrival in East Yorkshire is expected to follow.

The Turkish club announced on Sunday evening they had parted ways with their technical director "by mutual consent".

DEPARTURE: Kayserispor have announced Sergej Jakirovic has left Hull City by mutual consent (Image: Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

Jakirovic was less than six months into an 18-month deal, and his club were reluctant to lose him after an impressive run of form which pulled them well clear of the relegation zone they were in when he took the job in January.

But Hull have agreed a big compensation package, and reports in Turkey had suggested Jakirovic will be on £2m a year to manage in England.

It is believed he will sign a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Kayserispor will not just be losing Jakirovic , but assistant Marko Salatovic, performance coach Marin Ivancic and analyst Andjelo Roguljic, who also received approval for work permits last week.

SACKED: Previous Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We respect Sergej's choice," said director Süleyman Akın. "We are also looking for a new coach to continue our league race in the upcoming season. We are about to finalise our choice among many alternatives.

"We will make the official announcement in a few days. Kayserispor fans can rest assured. We will sign a contract with a coach who we believe will carry our Kayserispor to success."

Jakirovic won eight of his 17 matches in charge to take the team to 14th in the table.

His departure was an open secret by the time of the final game of the season, at Samsunspor, with supporters voicing their displeasure.

The former midfielder has managed won league titles in Bosnia and Croatia, where his 2023-24 success was paired with a cup win. He has managed in the Europa League and once in last season's Champions League with Dinamo Zagreb, though it was not a happy occasion, losing 9-2 to Bayern Munich and being dismissed two days later.

Hull sacked Selles after he led the team from bottom of the Championship in December when he took over to escaping relegation on goal difference in the final game of the season.