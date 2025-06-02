Hull City's next coach: Midweek decision expected as top candidate set to end on bad note

Hull City are expected to have to wait until Wednesday to find out if they will be allowed to make Sergej Jakirovic their new coach, after what looked like his Kayserispor farewell turned fractious.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were reports in Turkey ahead of the final round of 2024-25 Super Lig matches that the Bosnian, pictured, has “agreed in principle” to be the Tigers' latest coach but in this post-Brexit era he must apply for a work permit, and a hearing is expected on Wednesday.

Assuming he does go, Jakirovic's last act was to be sent off before hosts Samsunspor came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 and qualify for the Europa League play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jakirovic only joined in January, having been sacked as Dinamo Zagreb coach after making unwanted Champions League history.

VIDA WAIT: Sergej Jakirovic (Image: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

In the Croatian double-winners’ opening game in the expanded group phase – Jakirovic’s first managing in the competition – they became the first team to concede nine goals in a group match as they lost 9-2 to Bayern Munich.

From that low, Jakirovic moved to Turkey and enjoyed huge success, as he outlined on social media, but the fact it has been so brief will irritate supporters.

He inherited a team five points adrift of safety with 17 games to play and led them to 13th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our journey this season has come to an end, both for us and the team,” he wrote. “Despite all the difficulties, we met expectations and achieved all our goals.

CHOICE MADE: Hull City chairman/owner Acun Ilicali (Image: YAGIZ GURTUG/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

“We congratulate the home team on securing a place in Europe and thank them for their hospitality.”

Samsunspor did that with stoppage-time goals from Soner Ayogdu and Abnor Muja. It was when his side were leading through Duckens Nazon's goal that things took a turn for the worse for Jakirovic.

When, in the 76th minute, the “hospitality” resulted in the latest in a hail of objects – what appeared to be a full water battle – striking his back as he stood in the technical area, he turned around and sarcastically applauded the fans responsible, and was shown a second yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old is expected to become Hull's third coach since the sacking of Liam Rosenior at the end of 2023-24, and sixth since chairman Acun Ilicali bought the club in January 2022.

Ilcali had said he wanted to appoint a new coach last week but added the caveat that he was prepared to wait if necessary. Like Jakirovic, Ruben Selles saved his team from relegation last season. In his case Hull were bottom of the Championship but the gap to safety was only two points and the eventual margin that kept them up only goal difference.

But Ilicali is driven not only by results, but entertainment as Rosenior found out to his cost.

Ilicali saw Jakirovic's counter-attacking style of play in late April when Kayserispor drew 3-3 at Fenerbahce, where he is vice-president.