Hull City's optimism for next season is based on a different Championship league table

Fourteenth or 15th in the Championship is a disappointing return on the high hopes for Acun Ilicali's first full season as Hull City owner but first-team coach Andy Dawson believes another league table points to an exciting 2023-24. No wonder Alfie Jones is so keen to be a part of it.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Their terrible goal difference means the Tigers cannot realistically move upwards if they finish their campaign with a win at Luton Town on Monday, but a place is all they can fall if they drop points.

After a summer of big signings the hope was for a play-off push but too many have not come off and a change of head coach before the World Cup is another sign things have not worked out on the field.

However, the Tigers are top-half when it comes to attendances, jumping from 17th to 12th with an improvement of more than 5,000 per match.

CONTRACT TALKS: Hull City centre-back Alfie Jones

"Where we are as a club now, in terms of the fanbase coming back and the atmosphere on a Saturday afternoon, we're in a really good place," said Dawson, very familiar with the fabric and mood of a club he has served as a player and coach.

"You can feel the buzz coming back to the club, the fans, the football that we're playing, the camaraderie in the squad on a daily basis."

It is why Jones is hoping the contract due to expire in the summer is extended, and being chosen by head coach Liam Rosenior as his player of the season cannot do the centre-back's chances any harm.

"It's a great place to be and the future is bright here, so I definitely want to stay," said Jones, who is in negotiations over a new deal.

"There's been a lot of change this season, managers and players, but overall it's been an amazing season for the club to get record-breaking crowds. Since I first signed it feels like a new club."

Left-back Callum Elder has been less lucky, released after four years which saw him relegated to the Championship but play an important part in winning the League One title 12 months later.

Last six games: Luton Town DWDWWD; Hull City DWLDWD

Referee: J Linnington (Isle of Wight)

Last time: Luton Town 1 Hull City 0, October 23, 2021, Championship

Related topics:TigersAlfie JonesLuton Town