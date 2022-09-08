Hull City's performance, not points, is Shota Arveladze's priority from meeting of much-changed teams

But in Saturday's hosts Cardiff City, Hull’s Georgian coach knows they face a squad going through an even bigger transformation.

The Tigers had a 100 per cent home record until losing to in-form Sheffield United on Sunday, but are yet to win away since April's trip to Middlesbrough.

Last season is barely relevant after a transfer window of 16 new signings, which – along with a lengthy injury list – goes some way to explaining the consistency. Cardiff have not only made 17 additions, but are undergoing a complete change of style from the more rugged football played under the likes of Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull. Picture date: Saturday July 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Hull. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"Cardiff have changed a lot," noted Arveladze. "They've changed a lot of players and they've changed their style of play. They play out from the back more and try to have the ball more with four at the back.

“Probably it's a process which is going to come slowly and there might be hard times.

"But they're only three points behind us so if people say we've started well and they've started badly, it doesn't make sense."

At this stage of the season, Arveladze is trying to judge his team more on performances than points won (11 from eight games).

"It's about a good game, then the next game, and putting together a series (of good performances)," he argued. "Sometimes you don't deserve to win and you win in the last minute, sometimes you don't deserve to lose but you do.

"We're looking for a good run that will give us much more confidence, rather than just winning an away game. There must be a steady improvement and not getting worse."

Summer signing Dogukan Sinik is back in training but only on an individual basis so the winger is not yet off an injury list Benjamin Tetteh joined after straining his hamstring.