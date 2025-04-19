Cardiff City have sacked manager Omer Riza with three games of the Championship relegation battle but rather turning back to former boss Neil Warnock, as some had speculated, they have put the team in the hands of a rookie for the rest of the season.

Cardiff's 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Good Friday leaves them one point from safety with nine to play for.

Hull City are three points ahead of them, in 20th, with a much better goal difference.

The Bluebirds responded to the defeat by sacking Riza, a much-trailed decision.

There had been speculation they would return to former manager and renowned firefighter Warnock, but they have instead given the interim job to 34-year-old midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

He will be assisted by former Wales team-mate and current Wales Under-19s manager Chris Gunter, as well as midfielder Joe Ralls.

Former Bradford City player Gavin Ward, who also had a loan spell at Barnsley, will continue as goalkeeping coach.

Riza was put in caretaker control in September after Erol Bulut was sacked for taking just one point from his opening six games – the club's worst start to the season.

SACKED: Omer Riza (Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

By December former Watford coach Riza had impressed enough to be given a contract until the end of the campaign, but that has now been ripped up.

Riza's future was thought to have divided the Cardiff board, with owner Vincent Tan supportive until now.

Warnock, who managed Cardiff during their only Premier League season in 2018-19, is working as an adviser to the football board at Conference South side Torquay United.

Ramsey, the 86-times-capped captain of Wales, made his Cardiff debut as a 16-year-old but left in 2007 for a career that took in Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Rangers and Nice. He rejoined in 2023 but has only made 13 league starts since.

CLUB LEGEND: Aaron Ramsey (Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Surgery on a hamstring injury sustained in defeat against relegation rivals Luton Town last month ended his season.

His first game in charge will be at home to Oxford United on Easter Monday. They play West Bromwich Albion (home) and Norwich City (away) on the final two Saturdays of the season.

Hull are two points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.