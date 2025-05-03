Ruben Selles said his Hull City players deserved their moment with the 2,161 travelling fans after staying up with a game which summed up the good and bad of their season.

For goalscorer Matt Crooks, the over-riding feeling was just one of relief.

Selles inherited a team bottom of the Championship when he took over in December and led them to safety on goal difference.

It was secured with a 1-1 draw after Hull started on the front foot and took the lead but failed to add to it, then conceded a goal early in the second half. They have been common problems throughout Selles' time, but strength of character helped get them through to the result they needed.

But with Luton Town losing 5-3 at West Bromwich Albion, a point was enough to keep the Tigers in the division in front of a sold-out away end including 17 coach loads of supporters who had left East Yorkshire at 4am.

Asked if it felt "special" to secure safety, Hull coach Selles replied: "That was the feeling today, to have a day like today, to manage the emotions, to manage the game and be in a good place at the end of the day, they deserved that celebration with the fans."

Hull took an early lead through Crooks – one of the players signed in January – scoring from a corner flicked on by Joao Pedro, but Pompey substitute Christian Saydee equalised after 55 minutes to set up a nervous finale.

Having gone into the game knowing only a win would guarantee safety, the Hatters going 5-1 down at the Hawthorns changed the equation.

"SPECIAL": Hull City coach Ruben Selles (centre) celebrates at the final whistle as goalscorer Matt Crooks (right) goes to the fans (Image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

"The game mirrored the season," reflected Selles. "We have been having those games and those moments this season.

"We went 1-0 up, we felt powerful.

"We also felt we had something we needed to protect and we went a little bit backwards, maybe too much.

"Then we equalised and just following the results there was a moment in the second half where a point was enough. We just decided to shut the game down in the last 10 minutes and defend because we knew with that back five we wouldn't concede goals and with a couple of set pieces we could be a threat."

GOAL: Matt Crooks (Image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

Selles admitted his first instinct at full-time was not to be caught out too early, although he need not have worried because a head injury to Crooks meant Hull's game was the last to finish.

"I was not aware (of other scores) until about 35 or 40 minutes into the second half that there was a difference of two goals," he explained.

"We went through the different pans for different situations and we knew we would play for a 1-1 only if someone was losing by more than one goal because we didn't want to arrive in minute 92 depending on somebody losing and all of a sudden need to score a goal in 93, 94.

"But I knew almost every result after minute 90.

"When the referee blew the whistle I just needed to be 100 per cent secure that the other games were done. That was my first thing, I was just trying to find confirmation because you never know in those moments, you can celebrate too early and make a mistake.

"But the feeling was amazing. To achieve it and know it has been a very difficult season for everyone but to know at the end we'd got it."

For former Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough midfielder Crooks, it was just a relief.

"It's just relief really, we got over the line," he said.

"We made it really difficult for ourselves over the course of the six months I've been here.

"We managed to get enough to get over the line.

"The first 15 minutes we played well really, got the ball down, made a couple of chances and maybe could have scored two.

"But we seemed to drop off a little bit and we didn't play at all after that. It wasn't football utopia, but we managed to do it.

"Joffy (Gelhardt)'s one, I've seen him score so many of those in training but the guy (Conor Shaughnessy) has come out of nowhere with a great sliding tackle in the first half and then Joffy's massive arse blocked Joao (Pedro)'s chance in the second half.

"The goal came out of nothing, really – they had a lot of the ball but they hadn't really created much. We made it difficult for ourselves"

Crooks, who was playing deeper in midfield than he normally has for Hull, said the players recognised from the substitutions the job they had to do late on.

"There was nothing spoken (at half-time) about what was going on elsewhere, it was more about what we were doing, our set-up, our gameplan, what we could improve in, spaces we could exploit," revealed Crooks.

"I did ask Kasey (Palmer) what the scores were on the sly!

"When Alfie (Jones, a centre-back) came on (for centre-forward Pedro) we kind of knew this is what we were going to do, you read into the substitutions. If we had needed something he wouldn't have brought Alfie on so we could tell if we hung onto it we had enough.

"It's not a massive celebration but it's something to half-celebrate."