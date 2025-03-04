Ruben Selles believes Hull City are as competitive as any team in the Championship, and the key is just getting them in the right headspace and ignoring the emotion around games.

The Tigers have won at title-chasing Sheffield United and Sunderland, and drawn with Leeds United since the Spaniard took over in December.

But because of Plymouth Argyle's awful away record and proximity to Hull in the relegation battle, and because the Tigers had not won at home since Selles' first game in charge, Tuesday's 2-0 victory was a big one, even if the coach tried not to let on.

"It's three points," he said. "I'm very pleased with the performance of the team.

"We came here with the idea of being solid in the things that we do and only with that can we get a result.

"The score is a consequence of the way we played the game. Three points are always massive, every point is key in the situation we are but to have two victories in the last three games supports our idea and lets us start to get some space (to the relegation zone, now five points)."

That methodical, unemotional approach is vital for Selles, whose side failed to follow up their win at the Stadium of Light when they lost 1-0 at Cardiff City in the next game.

"After that game we became too emotional when the game finished," reflected Selles. "We analysed things because we didn't get exactly what we wanted and we talked abut the performance that, day, we talked about lacking a little bit of verticality (forward passes). That's what we had today, pure verticality, just going after the game from the very beginning and playing football we can recognise.

PLANL: Hull City coach Ruben Selles (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"The team is working in the dynamic we want and the results are coming, maybe not in the format (order) we would all like but it's there. We are as competitive as any team in the league.

"The fact we have been fighting for those moments, going through situations, getting our head up and down, up and down over the relegation line, it just says to me we are competitive and we need to try and get more points in the next game and have that competitiveness because realistically we can play football."

Second-half goals from Joe Gelhardt and Abu Kamara when Hull reacted quicker to situations than their opponents settled the game. Joao Pedro looked offside before laying on Kamara's tap-in but unsurprisingly Selles was none too concerned.

"You cannot always score the most beautiful goal like we scored against Norwich with everyone in connection but I think we created enough," he pointed out.

CELEBRATION: Hull City players after Abu Kamara's goal (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"The message was when we are in the box we need to have the conviction that we could finish and when we have crosses, we need four or five players in the box.

"We created the stress on them that they needed to defend. The boys wanted to do it and the finishing was part of it.

"We created enough chances to at least get a goal in another situation."

Gelhardt's goal was a case in point, Sean McLoughlin's shot bouncing off Nikola Katic to him.

"It's a situation we created with the shot," he said. "Sometimes the deflection goes the wrong way but you force them to defend a situation.

"We talked before the game that it was a night to do the basics in a proper way, you didn't need any complexity, we just needed to do the things we do in the proper way. Put the ball in the net with the first touch, score the goal and forget about anything else."

Plymouth coach Miron Muslic was critical of his side, who had acquitted themselves well in the FA Cup at Manchester City on week, and stayed in the north to help their preparations for an important Championship game.

"We simply didn't show up today in a game we knew was a big one from us, sloppy from the start, not even getting close to the performance of the last couple of weeks," he said.

"We have too many players who cannot consistently deliver the performances we need to be competitive.

"All the signs of the last couple of weeks were that we were heading in the right direction but the reality of the Championship is fighting for every inch.