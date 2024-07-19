Hull City's Tan Kesler preaches patience with summer recruitment drive yet to properly get going

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler insists he is not concerned by the lack of signings so far this summer.

The only player added to the squad thus far is Ryan Giles after the Tigers triggered a clause in his loan deal to sign the left-back. Twelve players have been sold or released, and five loanees have returned to their parent clubs.

"We're trying to bring in players who want to be part of this brand and this club, not just for financial reasons but for success," said Kesler. "Maybe that's why it's take long but for me it's not taken long because we're rebuilding at the moment.

"We have a new coach (Tim Walter), a current squad, and they're trying to understand the philosophy. We want to bring players for this philosophy, not just for how successful they were in the past."

Hull are looking to sign a striker, a midfielder and wingers amongst others, and believe they will soon have a new defender.

"We are very close with a couple of players and there are more to come," promised Kesler. "There will be some action in the next couple of weeks.

"A right-back who has been linked in the past has been agreed and done."

But others could yet leave.

"When we came in we said we don't want to sell any of our players but if the player wants to go, we're more than happy to understand what the market is so all these links for us are justification for us of the job we've done," the vice-chairman explained.

"There is interest for Sean (McLoughlin), for Ryan (Longman) but Ryan's coming back from a very successful season for him (on loan at Millwall) and he should and he will prove the return on our investment this season. He's very focused, knowing we expect well for him this season but it's no secret clubs are showing interest in him.

"The only official offer was for Sean, from abroad. Will we accept it? Depends on Sean."

Jean Micheal Seri has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and Kesler's comments on what they are looking for in midfield, suggests they may be looking for someone else to play the deep-lying creative role the Senegalese did for Liam Rosenior.

"On the No 6 (holding midfield) position he's looking for someone who can feel the threat earlier and have the capacity to retain the ball for us and generate defensive output for us," he said.