Abu Kamara said his Hull City redemption day will live with him forever after putting a difficult start to 2025 behind him with the first and last goals in a 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

The opening four days of the new year have been eventful for the 21-year-old, to put it mildly.

On the first, the substitute was guilty of not tracking back as Alex Gilbert's goal in the third added minute cost Hull two points in a 1-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough.

Kamara compounded that by posting two emojis on a social media post to show his happiness at former Portsmouth team-mate Paddy Lane's first Championship goal in his game that afternoon. It went down like a lead balloon with some supporters.

Two days later Kamara was wheeled out in front of the media to apologise for his social media activity in an interview which divided opinion.

But with the air cleared, coach Ruben Selles brought Kamara into the starting line-up on Saturday and was rewarded with the winger's first two goals since joining Hull from Norwich City in the summer. The second clinched a point which looked to have been lost when Leeds went 3-1 up in the 72nd minute.

"To get two goals like this in a Yorkshire derby, that will never leave me," said Kamara, brought out for the media for a second day running but in much happier circumstances. "That’s the first time I’ve scored for the club and it will stay with me for life.

"It’s been a difficult period for me so to come off to a standing ovation (when he was substituted in stoppage time) made me feel really great.

FORGIVEN: Hull City's Abu Kamara (centre) celebrates with team-mates after opening the scoring in his side's 3-3 draw with Leeds United

"I feel like it was the right decision to clear up what my comment meant but also just to talk about how I am and how I’ve been feeling. I wouldn’t take any of it back. I’m glad that I’ve done it.

"I just want to keep working hard, keep contributing with goals and assists and hopefully I’ll be able to repay the boss."

Of his second goal, when a Leeds header picked him out unmarked in the penalty area, Kamara said: "I wasn’t surprised because there was a time when I had another volley and was on my own but I didn’t catch that right. To catch the second one right was perfect timing.

"It’s funny because when I caught the ball I actually did my ankle. I tried to run off and celebrate but I got to jogging pace at most.

"I wanted to go wild but just kept it cool.

"I didn’t really hear (the crowd’s reaction), I almost zoned out. I was just so focused on the game but I appreciate it."

Although Hull remain in the bottom three, it was the eighth point they have picked up in seven games under Selles, and the manner of it showed a spirit too often absent under previous coach Tim Walter.

"I feel like this game was a perfect example of how together we are," said Kamara. "We were together right until the end and you saw we got the draw because everyone was fully invested in what we had to do to get the point.