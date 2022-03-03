Keane Lewis-Potter addresses his Hull City future
Star Hull City man Keane Lewis-Potter says he is only concentrating on keeping his side in the Championship, amid interest from Premier League clubs.
Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interest in the player with Brentford seeing bids rejected for the 21-year-old in January.
Of his future, Lewis-Potter told Hull Live: “I play for Hull City and that’s all I’m going to concentrate on. It’s about helping the team and we need to push higher up the table, and I think we’ve got the players to do that, so we need to start putting performances together." (MORE).
Nottingham Forest expected to make permanent move for Max Lowe
Nottingham Forest are keen to make Max Lowe's stay at the City Ground permanent, The Star has reported.
The defender is on loan at Forest, with parent club Sheffield United due to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.
Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is due to wait until he knows more about how much his transfer budget will be this summer before deciding to keep Lowe at Bramall Lane. (MORE).
European giants eyeing Middlesbrough defender
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, according to Sky Sports.
The 21-year-old made four appearances for Boro in August before joining Nottingham Forest on loan. Tottenham and Arsenal both considered a bid for the player in January while Munich's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also interested.
Spence has been one of the stars of Forest's FA Cup run, with the Championship side knocking out Arsenal and Leicester City ahead of Monday's fifth round tie against Huddersfield. (MORE)
Southampton target Huddersfield's Chelsea loanee
Southampton are believed to be interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin. He’s currently on loan at Huddersfield Town, but hasn’t featured since joining last month due to injury issues.
However, Anjorin is ready to make his debut for the Terriers after overcoming his injury problems and is likely to play a part as Town face Peterborough United on Friday and Forest on Monday. (MORE).