Hybrid Halifax Town pitch part of plans for future of The Shay which could see new rugby league club move in
The council plans to stop running the ground, which is also used by the town's rugby league club, the Panthers, in April to save £161,000 per year.
Two proposals for what should happen next will be considered at a cabinet meeting in March.
A group of Halifax Town supporters have submitted an initial business proposal to run the stadium, whilst the owner of Huddersfield Giants rugby league club has expressed an interest in buying The Shay so they can use it as a temporary home.
Huddersfield Town are currently trying to acquire ownership of their stadium, which they share with the Giants, from their council. Giants owner Ken Davy has plans to move his club to a new stadium in the town.
In the meantime he has proposed a major upgrade of The Shay to bring it up to Super League standard, whilst continuing to be used by Halifax Town and the Panthers in the long-term.
The plans include a new hybrid pitch constructed from the summer of 2025, the cost of which would be supported by external grants, including from the Premier League. It could have a short-term impact on the availability for the clubs.
Halifax had to finish their 2023-24 Conference season playing at Accrington Stanley and Chesterfield after bad weather on the back of a Panthers game left thier pitch unplayable.
Davy would also fund essential health and safety work, improved toilets, new modern, energy-efficient LED lighting to replace the floodlights, a new electronic scoreboard and electronic digital perimeter advertising.
As the Shay is an Asset of Community Value, community interest groups the chance to express interest in buying the site and the FC Halifax Town supporters’ group’s initial proposal to run the stadium would require an ongoing financial commitment from the council, which has asked for more information.
