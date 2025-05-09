THIS summer, as he always does, Jonathan Hogg will head to the North Yorkshire countryside he adores.

It usually sees Huddersfield Town’s ironman pound the steep gradients of the Eston Hills close to his Middlesbrough home in preparation for the rigours of a new football campaign.

The fitness fanatic will tick himself over, as per usual, this close season. Some extra contemplation time with a fishing rod in his hand will also be fitted in.

Time was called, seemingly, on a 12-year playing career at the club which has stolen his heart in last Saturday’s game against Leyton Orient.

END OF AN ERA: Huddersfield Town's long-serving midfielder Jonathan Hogg Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

A forgettable afternoon from a Town perspective will be remembered solely for the emotional send-off that the granite Teessider was afforded by supporters, his people, when he was replaced in the 65th minute of his 410th and final outing in the blue and white.

Having been informed that his playing contract won’t be renewed beyond this season, the 36-year-old is now turning his thoughts to the next stage of his football career and, potentially, his Huddersfield journey.

Hogg said: “I will have a good think when I am fishing.

"Look at (Cristiano) Ronaldo, he is still playing now at 40. Age is just a number…

Huddersfield Town club captain Jonathan Hogg. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"As long as you feel fit and healthy and think you can do it, why not…I still am able and enjoying it.

"We’ll see what happens. I am not going to close any doors and say I am retired. I am not.

"If there’s an opportunity and I fancy it, I might go for it. I am going to have a good sit down over the summer and see where I go from there.”

Speaking of sit-downs, Hogg had one this week with chairman/owner Kevin Nagle, raising the prospect of him remaining at the club in some capacity.

Huddersfield Town club captain Jonathan Hogg celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers in January. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Nagle sent Hogg, nicknamed ‘The General’ by Town followers, a ‘lovely’ message ahead of his milestone day last weekend. On Wednesday, he tweeted a picture of him and Hogg alongside the message ‘Always a Terrier!”

In times of trouble, you need your family leaders. Town are in the midst of such a period and doing everything they can to keep one of their main standard-bearers of modern times in some role is a no-brainer.

In the years of plenty under David Wagner, Hogg embodied the ‘Terrier Spirit’ which resonated beyond the boundaries of West Yorkshire. A ‘Proper Terrier’, as his former Town chief used to gushingly state.

His commitment combined with a strong sense of loyalty. When Town lost their Premier League status in the summer of 2019, Hogg had still made his mark in the big time and could have stayed there, but said no.

Hogg continued: "I was quite close, to be honest. When Sean Dyche was at Burnley, I was quite close to Sean and obviously we got relegated and stuff happened. I spoke to Dean (Hoyle) about it and in the end, we decided it wasn’t the right thing to do, so didn’t do it."

On the pitch under the likes of Wagner and Carlos Corberan especially, Hogg – whose football hero was Roy Keane – provided the salt in the soup. Without him, the recipe lacked something.

At the Canalside, he drove daily culture. Wagner’s predecessors – and those after him - can also attest to that, including Michael Duff, whose comments regarding Hogg were always effusive. He labelled his influence as ‘brilliant’ during the spell when he was largely out of the starting line-up during the club’s 16-game unbeaten run in mid-season.

It’s fair to say that in terms of 2024-25, others were not culture-carriers in the way that Hogg was.

Character, alongside ability, will be a key requirement when it comes to revamping Town’s squad this summer.

Hogg added: "It was a hard, hard, hard season. We shouldn’t be in the position with the squad we have got. We failed, to be quite honest.

"You need an identity and mentality where everyone is on the same page. There’s been a lot of change and when change comes, injuries happen and people are in and out and there’s never any consistency.

"Hopefully the club will find some players to sign over the summer. Once they get the new manager and sporting director in charge, it’s down to them to get the right people and build culture again.

"Seeing the town thrive, getting the fans on board and building that culture we had was massive and unbelievable to be involved in and I’d love everyone to get back to that."

Hogg’s main regret remains the 2023-24 relegation, which many say the club has not yet got over.

A fairly substantial clear-out of players coming off contract who were part of that squad now allows them to turn a page at least.

Hogg himself is among that number. He may now surely have a different role to play at the club he loves.