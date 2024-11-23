'I am not happy' - Danny Rohl makes blunt admission after Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Cardiff City
The Owls dominated possession in the South Yorkshire rain but squandered a series of opportunities in front of goal.
It was a familiar tale of frustration as Wednesday failed to take advantage of their control of the game.
As reported by The Star, Rohl said: “Of course I am not happy. From my side again the performance, we tried everything to win this game, we had more chances, ball possession, ball-winning situations, set-pieces.
“All the things you need to win games. It’s small details, you concede a goal, it was not necessary in this situation. You had to drop, it was not necessary to take it forward. When it happens we can close the centre.”
Ollie Tanner fired the Bluebirds ahead but the lead was not intact for long, as Di’Shon Bernard converted from a Josh Windass cross.
Fans could not take umbrage with Wednesday’s creativity but their end product in the final third left a lot to be desired.
Rohl said: “All in all, we cannot create more chances. This is what I said on Thursday. All the games are very tight in this moment, we always have the chances to win games.
“We have to work on it and try again and again, this is a small step, a draw. It is not a big step with a win. I am reminded of my sentence, that for a lot of games we are always in the right direction and we must take this.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.