BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane insists that he could take some worthwhile things from his side’s exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of a rampant Brighton and Hove Albion at Oakwell – despite an emphatic 6-0 loss.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening was a personal triumph for Albion’s Paraguayan-born forward Diego Gomez, who scored four times, including a 24-minute hat-trick inside the first half.

His second and third goals were both goal of the season contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion, who triumphed 6-0 in the previous round at Championship side Oxford United, added further late goals through substitutes Harry Howell and Yasin Ayari.

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane (left) greets Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler ahead of the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Hourihane, whose side lost for the first time in six home outings, said: "II took a lot from it, to be fair.

"The scoreline paints a picture, but I didn’t think it was a 6-0 game. It was a bit of a mad game and we hit the woodwork three times and they scored a couple of ‘worldies’.

"I’d not scored many like that..The second one was a top finish with the angle. I was just behind it and it was a rocket and the third one was a freak worldie. That’s the quality of player they have got to pick from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even with the last goal...Even thought it wasn’t the best defending from us, the way they hit the ball just sounds different. It’s so clean and powerful...It’s a different level.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Gomez (second right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

"Did I see the game as complete domination and 6-0? No.

"But that's the level you come up against, when you give the ball away or you bounce out from your shape at the wrong time and leave holes.

"That’s what happens when you play top teams. It showed the quality on show and at a high level and the more levels past Brighton.

"It was a really good experience and I thought there were some good performances from our lads. But the big focus now is returning to the league on Saturday and we have come through unscathed in terms of injuries, which is a positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t like losing games of football, of course. The scoreline hurts and is not nice, but I did think that for spells in the game, we were decent ourselves.

"We made changes as well and had half an eye on the weekend. We saw Luca (Connell) coming off, Davo (Davis Keillor-Dunn) and Josh Earl didn’t start or Adam Phillips.

"It was important to give other lads a run and get minutes into them as well. So from an overall point of view, it was good to get good minutes into players and we move on to Port Vale pretty quickly.”

The night saw supporters take part in a minutes’ applause to celebrate the life of the late Dickie Bird, with the Barnsley-born cricket celebrity and avid Reds fan passing away on Tuesday at the age of 92.

On the tribute, Hourihane added: “It was lovely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The news filtered through around lunch-time and we wanted to have that applause and it was a nice moment.

"He was Barnsley born and bred and around the place all the time and came to the games over the years and known around the world.