Acun Ilicali says he found it hard to bite his lip at times last season but insists he would never tell a Hull City coach who they should play.

Hull's Turkish chairman/owner takes great pride in transparency, and after sacking Liam Rosenior at the end of last season he revealed their difference went beyond his initial broad explanation that he did not find the former defender's football exciting enough.

In a post-season Q&A with supporters, Ilicali revealed they disagreed over the coach's use of certain players, with Rosenior not taking up his chairman's suggestion that goalkeeper Ryan Allsop should be rested in favour of Ivor Pandur, a January signing from Fortuna Sittard.

So when Ilicali answered a question this week about the strength of the squad new coach Tim Walter would inherit by talking about how 24-year-old Pandur was "going to be our No 1 goalkeeper" it felt like a very heavy hint.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali insists he does not interfere with team selection (Picture: PA)

But Ilicali - who also told the Q&A he felt on-loan Noah Ohio should have played more in the second half of the season and that Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik had been under-used by the club - was at pains to point out this was an opinion, not an instruction.

"I want our fans to understand something very clearly," he said, returning to the topic.

"Pandur played in the Dutch league for two seasons, all the games, and was so successful.

"The Dutch premier league is on the same level as the Championship.

New Hull City head coach Tim Walter was unveiled on Tuesday.

"We are talking about an under-21 Croatian international who had two very successful seasons in the Dutch league.

"When we brought him I didn't say to Liam one time he should play.

"I never, never said, 'Liam, play Pandur.' No.

"I imagined he is our first choice but who is the best will play.

"It's always the coach's decision and the coach's responsibility."

A passionate football fan who takes a very close interest in Hull's recruitment and recently became vice-chairman of his boyhood club Fenerbahce, Ilicali admits he can sometimes find it difficult to leave managing the team to his coaches.

"Everybody has different ideas but the coach is going to make some decisions based on logical things and after the games explain that (to Ilicali)," said the television mogul, who bought the Tigers in January 2022.

"The players we are bringing to this club and the success we had in the last year especially shows us our football brains are so good at finding players, I really appreciate them and love them all.

"Tim (Walter) also wants to listen to different opinions, I'm sure of that.

"But afterwards he will be completely free to make his choices.

"Last year it was hard sometimes, I confess it, for me not to do anything.

"I was just watching and unfortunately I was not on the same page as our coach which is normal, this is me.