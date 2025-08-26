'I don't want to do all right, I want to win matches': Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw on Barnsley loss and transfer plans

COMPETING in Yorkshire derbies and getting pats on the back is something that Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw professed to taking very little value from.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had to settle for that after his side’s EFL Cup exit against Barnsley, on a night when their Oakwell hoodoo tantalisingly looked like it might end when the Millers were leading 1-0 at the interval and full value for their advantage given to them by Arjany Martha’s first goal in English football.

Poor in the first half, Barnsley – unbeaten in 15 previous matches against the Millers on home soil – improved markedly on the resumption and progressed thanks to goals from Jon Russell and substitute Adam Phillips as the visitors mixed start to the season continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw said: “I am just frustrated because we know what we're capable of doing.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We're showing it but not consistently. It's a local game and I know how much it means to the fans.

"They clapped us off at the end, which I'm really appreciative of.

"I want to start coming to places like this and winning games, not coming and having people saying: 'Ah, you did all right.' I don't want to do all right, I want to win matches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that Millers are a new group of players, in the main, incorporating a host of summer signings who are new to this level, is a mitigating factor for sure, with Hamshaw keen to do further business before the closure of the window on Monday, with another centre-half being a big priority.

Hamshaw, whose side visit Doncaster Rovers in another derby this weekend, added: “I thought Shaun McWilliams was excellent against after a really good second half against Wigan. I brought him off to save him for Saturday.

"Sean Raggett, we brought him off for Saturday.

"I'm not talking out of turn about my back three, but Barnsley then went a bit longer and won every first contact because I haven't got a recognised centre-half in there.