'I get it': Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on dip in Oakwell atmosphere levels among frustrated supporters
Aside from an initial uplift, there was no discernible improvement on that front at Oakwell on Saturday and in the second half, the noise levels certainly dipped in the home sections.
Hourihane is the first to acknowledge it is a 'two-way street'.
Give supporters something to buy into and the noise levels will rise and stay constant.
It will be particularly important in another Yorkshire derby in the FA Cup this coming Saturday, when National League visitors York City will be roared on by a big travelling support in the North Stand at Oakwell and the stand behind the other goal will be empty, with the Pontefract Road Stand closed for the day.
On the crowd engagement last weekend and things falling flat again as the Reds lost a second successive home league game, Hourihane said: "A little bit, potentially.
“I think the momentum in the first 20 minutes or so created momentum (in the crowd).
“I said to the lads that's what I want to create - that momentum. And if you score, the atmosphere only ramps up from there.
“Look, it died off because the game wasn't going the way we wanted it to.
“And then they obviously got that goal, which made the crowd a little bit frustrated. And I get it.
“And when we're on top in that 20 minutes or so, can we score to get the crowd even more engaged? So, we're talking about such fine lines here.”
Barnsley didn't play badly against the Millers on Saturday, but didn't hit their straps either and the one quality moment arrived from a visiting player in the shape of Kian Spence.
For Reds captain Luca Connell, the key thing is maintaining levels over both halves.
Generally, Barnsley played reasonably well in the first half without making a breakthrough.
After that, it was less convincing, while Barnsley's travails in terms of keeping clean sheets on home soil again came to the fore.
In 22 games in all competitions so far in 2025, they have kept just two and the last arrived way back on February 1.
Connell said: "I think if you play that (Rotherham) game ten times, you're definitely picking up some points.
"So I don't think it's the end of the world; we lost a game of football 1-0, but we have to just make sure that we have to stop conceding goals.
"We've got to keep more clean sheets and we'll work hard to make sure we put it right against York.
"I think it's just about putting it all together, we can't pick halves.
"We've got to be good for 90 minutes if we want to do anything in this league.
"Everyone knows how tough it is. There's a lot of players in the league who've been in it for a few years and no matter the teams that are coming up against it, it's tough, but we've just got to stick it in there."