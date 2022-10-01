'I prefer to lose 3-2 instead of 0-0' - Acun Ilicali on the type of coach he wants at Hull City after Shota Arveladze's sacking

Arveladze was dismissed on the morning of Friday’s Championship game with Luton Town after a run of four consecutive defeats.

The Hatters piled the misery on Hull in East Yorkshire as they claimed a 2-0 win following Alfie Jones’ early own goal and Henri Lansbury’s terrific strike after 44 minutes.

Speaking before the fixture, Ilicali opened up on the decision to dismiss Arveladze and revealed the things he wanted to see from the club’s new head coach.

"Actually, the results have been bad the past few weeks, it was not satisfying for us. Shota is a very good friend of mine and for me he is a very good friend and coach. I appreciate his fantastic performance last year,” he told Sky Sports.

"This year because obviously injuries and many things - things haven't gone well the last few weeks and it affected the team. At the end of the day there's a rule in football, you cannot go without a certain success level. Something has to come.

"For me every coach is available, first of all, I speak for all coaches it's a very tough business. It's very hard to survive in this time of the century in a football club.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"In the Championship six or seven clubs have already changed coaches so it's a very hard job. Of course we'll be working in the next 24 hours just to pick the correct choice.

"At the end of the day, it's destiny that will take us somewhere. In footballer wise - we've just signed all the players we've dreamed of. So now when it's coming to the coach, Shota and me, or us can be of different way of thinking.

"Now the new coach will be in our way of thinking. We're investing so much money and power and time into this beautiful club, all of the fans are coming here in the rain and supporting the club.

