'I screamed the house down': Bradford City striker Andy Cook on Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and a tasty September
Ahead of that, a mouth-watering first home derby with Huddersfield Town since October 2006 and an appointment at Cardiff City on Saturday week serve as a nice appetiser ahead of the September 24 date at St James' Park which Cook is so looking forward to. Cook was handed his first game-time in eight months in last week's EFL Trophy fixture with Grimsby Town, a 25-minute cameo from the bench.
It was a remarkable evening for the 34-year-old, who netted twice in his comeback appearance following a serious knee injury.
City erred on the side of caution last weekend, with the north-easterner not involved in the loss at Doncaster Rovers.
It remains to be seen if another week's training sees Cook enter the thoughts of boss Graham Alexander after the club's first setback of the season. The urge could well be a strong one.
Cook said: "Obviously, there's a couple of games you look at. There's Huddersfield and Newcastle and a game with Cardiff.
"There's three massive games there and hopefully I can be involved. But you take each day as it comes."
On a juicy trip to Tyneside, the Bishop Auckland-born forward continued: "It's my dream to play there in a competitive game, so hopefully I can be involved.
"I screamed the house down...I am not even joking.
"I told the physios straight away. I sent them a message and said: ‘don’t care what you say, I’m ready’. I don’t think it works like that, but I obviously told them.
"I’ve never been on the pitch at St James’ Park so to do that would be unreal. It’s what dreams are made of."