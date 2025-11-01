'I think on another day, we win it': York City boss Stuart Maynard on Cup display at Barnsley plus frustration at not getting late penalty

YORK CITY manager Stuart Maynard revealed his pride at the efforts of his Minstermen side, who cruelly lost out at the death in a 3-2 FA Cup reverse at League One outfit Barnsley.

Backed by 2,780 fans in an Oakwell crowd of 5,952 - with roughly half of the attendance being visiting supporters - the National League outfit looked to have deservedly taken the game to extra-time after an 87th-minute leveller from Mark Kitching.

But the Reds had other ideas and won it in stoppage time through Marc Roberts.

Despite that blow, York - who belied the fact that the hosts were 44 places above them in the league pyramid - threw bodies forward at the death and Maynard was adamant his side should have also won a penalty deep in added-on time.

York City manager Stuart Maynard claps supporters after the final whistle of their FA Cup game at Barnsley. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Maynard, whose side had led early on through the excellent Josh Stones, said: "I thought we played really well. I think on another day, we win it.

"But I think this is what the Cup brings, doesn't it? I was really proud.

"Our fans are absolutely incredible. If you look today, it felt once again like a home game. It felt like that at Halifax and I think from minute one, they got behind the group.

"Even when we conceded goals, they still carried on singing and getting behind them and it helps massively.

York City's Mark Kitching makes it 2-2 late on in the FA Cup tie against Barnsley at Oakwell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"But I think the performance from start to finish was incredible and we probably could have had a penalty at the end.

"I think anywhere else on the pitch, he (referee Michael Barlow) gives a foul after he shoots or passes the ball.

"So it's a little bit frustrating on that side, but I think we've created so many big moments within the game, which is a huge credit to our guys.

"And I think if you'd probably come away from that game watching it, you probably wouldn't be able to tell who the League One side was and who the National League team was.

"I think with our structure, the way that we try and dominate the ball in different ways and rotate into different shapes, it's very hard to come and stop that.

"They came and try to be really aggressive with their press, but I think once we picked that first line off, which we did on numerous occasions, I thought we hurt them.