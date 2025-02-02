'I wanted an experienced and strong referee': Rotherham United boss Steve Evans angered at Birmingham City officiating

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans was left unhappy with the officials after watching his side lost to big-spending Birmingham City.

Sam Nombe fired the visitors ahead just before the break but Jay Stansfield levelled in the 54th minute and then tucked away a disputed penalty nine minutes from time.

It left Evans to voice concerns over the experience of referee Farai Hallam amidst the fierce home crowd.

He said: “It’s not a penalty, is it? Hacks [Hakeem Odoffin] has pulled out of the challenge. The boy [Taylor Gardner-Hickman] runs into the back of Hacks.

Sam Nombe gave Rotherham United the lead at Birmingham City (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Before I knew about the officials, all I requested was an experienced and strong referee that can handle St Andrew’s when they’re on for promotion. It’s a fervent atmosphere.

“In essence, I was expecting any challenge in the box to go to the spot.”

Evans added: “That was a really good performance. It was disciplined.

“This is a top Birmingham side, they’re [the players are] worth multi-millions and they’d run out of ideas.”

Blues almost went ahead from a corner in the fourth minute but, after a scramble in the box, Joe Powell was able to head the ball clear just inches from the goal line.

The Millers owed a great deal of thanks to goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, who produced an excellent save to deny a deflected Stansfield effort from close range midway through the half.

His save would prove crucial as, in the 44th minute, Nombe beat his marker to head home from a Dan Gore cross, giving the visitors a lead heading into the break.

Chris Davies’ side started the second half well and were level in the 54th minute when Stansfield poked an effort past Phillips after running onto a Lyndon Dykes header.

Stansfield then converted a penalty in the 81st minute, after Taylor Gardner-Hickman was brought down in the area, which proved enough for Blues to seal the win.

Birmingham boss Chris Davies was full of praise for two-goal Stansfield.

Davies said: “They say there are certain goals that are almost worth more in football and the goals he scored today were, like the Barnsley game, worth a lot.

“They’re big moments on a football pitch and he had them today so I’m really pleased for him.”

He added: “I thought it was a great comeback win. It was good to have this test and overcome it. In the first half I thought we were good, I thought we lacked a little bit of urgency, we could have played quicker.

“I wanted us to get the ball in quicker when it went out and play a little bit faster. But the process of what we were doing was clear. It was good.