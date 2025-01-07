Fulham captain Tom Cairney has opened up on his experience of being released by Leeds United as a teenager.

He may now be an established Premier League midfielder, but Cairney was once deemed surplus to requirements by Leeds.

The 33-year-old cut his teeth within the Whites academy but his lack of physicality led to him being cut loose at the age of 16.

He bounced back admirably, making a professional breakthrough with Hull City and making 80 appearances for the Tigers.

“I got released at 16,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I was there [at Leeds] from seven or eight, until 16. I was a late developer, a really late developer physically. They said they didn’t have the time to wait, couldn’t get around the pitch.

“Physically, I was physically weak. I was small. The technical side I had but always in youth football, the strongest and fastest wins until everyone catches up.”

A productive spell at Blackburn Rovers followed his time at Hull and Fulham came calling in 2015. Nearly a decade later, he is still on the books at Craven Cottage and has made 341 appearances for the club.

“Leeds took me off [Nottingham] Forest at 8, in a way if you can say that.” Cairney said. “I remember coming home from school and my dad said ‘you’re going to Leeds’. ‘What?’. We got in the car, we drove up to Thorp Arch.

"You weren’t allowed to live an hour outside the training ground but we did. It was chaos, my dad was a taxi driver at the time.