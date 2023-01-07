I will take the pressure, insists Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

ON A CONFIDENCE-draining six-match winless streak and struggling to even fill a bench at Portman Road today, it's fair to say Rotherham United are doing it tough at the start of 2023.

They face a side from a lower-division whose squad depth is far superior to theirs in Ipswich Town and a victory for the hosts would hardly constitute a shock, quite the opposite in fact.

Another bad day would further dent Millers morale in the process.

For his part, Matt Taylor is fronting up and prepared to take any heat. He says he has broad shoulders and it's just as well.

Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: "This is part of management, this is part of living.

"Things don't always go your way. You have highs and lows in sport. I try to stay as level as I possibly can when we win games.

"I take the pressure off where it's needed, when we're struggling. The pressure is on me.

"I feel if there's anyone who can accept pressure, it's myself.

"It's my job to 'de-load' the players and the staff and the feeling around the club. Ultimately, we have to find a way to improve."

The Millers must make do without a number of players again today and Taylor would be forgiven for glancing enviously at the options available at Ipswich's disposal in contrast.

He continued: "I think it's a fair comment to say we have to be at our strongest to remain competitive. We know we're not that at the moment but we're certainly working towards getting back to that.

"Bar Ben Wiles – and we're waiting on Josh Vickers' situation – these players are going to come back to availability. What that looks like remains to be seen because we've seen in the past that when players come back again, they either break down again or take a bit of time to get up to speed.

"These bodies are coming back and we won't be this short for the rest of the season. If we are, we're going to be in trouble!