I'd have rather Bradford City were playing says Hughes after controversial Crewe postponement

THE FACT that Bradford City's players are putting their feet up this afternoon instead of being at Gresty Road is something Mark Hughes could have done without.

His side's scheduled League Two match at Crewe was postponed late last week due to three international call-ups at Alex.

City were unhappy the game was only called off last Friday, having sold 1,600 tickets, with Crewe also playing a rearranged game at Gillingham in midweek without the international trio. They have complained to the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The break does at least provide City with extra time to allow Jamie Walker and Dara Costelloe to work on their fitness, alongside their existing injured players.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But ideally, Hughes would have preferred to be playing.

The City chief said: “We’ll get a few back, obviously the likes of Matt Derbyshire and Thierry Nevers will hopefully be back in the frame as well as the lads already mentioned. We’ll have more options the next time out.

“(But) To miss another weekend, when we’ve already missed games through weather and whatever, we don’t like it when that happens.”

Crewe keeper James Beadle is with the England under-19s, while Lachlan Brook is at an Australia under-23 training camp in Italy and Connor O’Riordan is in Ireland's under-21 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes added: “I think Crewe probably would have been without their first-choice keeper. That’s the motivation behind them trying to invoke the rules, which they are entitled to do.

“I’m sure there's a lad going for an under-19 international at Lake Como against an Italian team. Why wouldn’t you, I suppose?

“It seems that there was maybe a little bit of motivation to get the game off, so they could protect the fixture with the goalkeeper that they want.