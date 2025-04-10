"If this is our biggest crisis in the season, I’ll take it all night long": Daniel Farke on Leeds returning to second-tier summit after Sheffield United & Burnley slip up
After a testing week and a half at Leeds United, Daniel Farke's side find themselves back at the Championship summit following a dramatic night of action which saw his team win 1-0 at Middlesbrough and return to the top of the table on goal difference after Sheffield United’s surprise home defeat to Millwall, coupled with Burnley's draw at Derby County.
While others of a Leeds leaning have panicked following a three-match winless sequence, incorporating successive if contrasting draws, Farke insists that he has always maintained a semblance of calm amid the slings and arrows of Championship fortune at this time of year.
For the second successive April, there were emotional scenes at the end at the Riverside as Leeds savoured a vital late-season success at Boro, whose own play-off hopes took a blow.
For Leeds, it's about seeing the job through this time and avoiding the end-of-season lottery.
Farke said: “We have won nine points in the last five, if this is our biggest crisis in the season I’ll take it all night long..
"The outside world is always nervous, panicking if there’s a draw away at Luton or QPR. Don’t underestimate a point away from home.
"This is what we judge in the right way. The players knew what we’re doing and what we have to do. It’s good for the confidence to be back top of the league, but it’s nowhere near done."
Emotion was the operative word for Leeds, who saw two legitimate strikes wrongly ruled out for offside and it made for a tense finish.
One of Farke's players in Ao Tanaka was visibly overcome with emotion at the final whistle and the Leeds chief revealed the Japanese international was in tears in the dressing room following a difficult on-pitch spell which has seen him struggle with his own form.
Tanaka and his Leeds team-mates also recently attended a memorial event for the 25th anniversary of the murder of supporters Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight and it also had a profound effect on the midfielder, Farke added.