"If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen": Why Darrell Clarke's hard talk is not for show with his Barnsley FC players

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
ADDRESSING the press after two painful, if contrasting, home defeats to Leyton Orient and Huddersfield Town this winter, Darrell Clarke laid it on the line to his Barnsley players.

There was no sugar-coating things to protect them.

After that aforesaid Orient game just before Christmas, an awful 4-0 home reverse, Clarke’s group seemed to get the message. They won their next four matches.

The Reds also incurred Clarke’s wrath for their second-half fall-away against Huddersfield recently, with the Oakwell boss withering in his criticism of his players’ mentality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.
Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Two successive wins since, to keep Barnsley’s season alive, suggests they have been listening once more.

But the last thing Clarke is doing is playing mind games.

Clarke, whose side host Lincoln on Saturday, said: “I try and be honest in my assessment and sometimes, it comes out after a game as exactly what I say in the changing rooms. I am not your stereotypical manager who says everything that you want to hear.

"If I call the players out because their performances have not been good enough, so be it. Players have to be tough enough and be able to accept that.

Suspended: Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeSuspended: Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Suspended: Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"And it’s one of those where if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have a honest individual relationship with my players and have a lot of individual meetings and group chats and if you can’t be honest with them, you are a dishonest person.

"Also, I am my own biggest critic and I always have been. The first person I assess is me. ‘Have I got the decisions right, have I got the training plan right’ and ‘have I directed my staff in the way I want to do’. It starts at the top and myself.

"But when I feel that the players, particularly against Huddersfield and Leyton Orient and a few occasions this season, have let themselves down, I don’t see it as digging me players out, but just being truthful in seeing performances are nowhere near where we stand.

"Fans want to hear the truth and most fanbases I have worked under want to know what the manager is genuinely feeling and not being careful what I say all the time. Fans like honesty.” Clarke's side must dig deep for their third time in seven days against the Red Imps, with a number of players out. Mael de Gevginey serves the first game of a three-match punishment following his dismissal at Northampton, with Clarke confirming that the club will not be appealing against the decision. Luca Connell is also missing through suspension, the second game of a two-match ban. Donovan Pines, Joe Gauci, Fabio Jalo and Barry Cotter are injured, while recent signing Jonathan Lewis will be out for a few weeks with a small tear in his thigh. Keeper Jackson Smith will make his home debut. Clarke added: "There’s probably seven or eight players out with injuries and suspensions on Saturday. "But we rock and roll with it and we don’t use that as an excuse and we get on with it and it’s up to the players to take on the baton and make sure they are ready to try and continue what has been a good week so far."

Related topics:Huddersfield TownLincolnLeyton OrientOrientOakwell
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice