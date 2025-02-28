"If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen": Why Darrell Clarke's hard talk is not for show with his Barnsley FC players

ADDRESSING the press after two painful, if contrasting, home defeats to Leyton Orient and Huddersfield Town this winter, Darrell Clarke laid it on the line to his Barnsley players.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no sugar-coating things to protect them.

After that aforesaid Orient game just before Christmas, an awful 4-0 home reverse, Clarke’s group seemed to get the message. They won their next four matches.

The Reds also incurred Clarke’s wrath for their second-half fall-away against Huddersfield recently, with the Oakwell boss withering in his criticism of his players’ mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Two successive wins since, to keep Barnsley’s season alive, suggests they have been listening once more.

But the last thing Clarke is doing is playing mind games.

Clarke, whose side host Lincoln on Saturday, said: “I try and be honest in my assessment and sometimes, it comes out after a game as exactly what I say in the changing rooms. I am not your stereotypical manager who says everything that you want to hear.

"If I call the players out because their performances have not been good enough, so be it. Players have to be tough enough and be able to accept that.

Suspended: Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"And it’s one of those where if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a honest individual relationship with my players and have a lot of individual meetings and group chats and if you can’t be honest with them, you are a dishonest person.

"Also, I am my own biggest critic and I always have been. The first person I assess is me. ‘Have I got the decisions right, have I got the training plan right’ and ‘have I directed my staff in the way I want to do’. It starts at the top and myself.

"But when I feel that the players, particularly against Huddersfield and Leyton Orient and a few occasions this season, have let themselves down, I don’t see it as digging me players out, but just being truthful in seeing performances are nowhere near where we stand.