'I’m going to stand, I’m going to fight' - Danny Schofield's vow after another Doncaster Rovers defeat

Beleaguered Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield has vowed to fight for his job after the club suffered yet another defeat.

By YP Sport
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 21:52 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 22:03 BST

Schofield is coming under increasing pressure from Doncaster supporters as their poor run was stretched to seven defeats from nine winless matches.

They have dramatically slipped away from play-off contention in the last few months, with Schofield facing a barrage of criticism from the stands during and after the Newport defeat.

Rovers led at half-time courtesy of Kyle Hurst’s deflected strike but Newport roared back after the break with goals from Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Wildig and Cameron Norman.

Danny Schofield is coming under increasing pressure as manager of Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) 25 March 2023.Danny Schofield is coming under increasing pressure as manager of Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) 25 March 2023.
Danny Schofield is coming under increasing pressure as manager of Doncaster Rovers (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) 25 March 2023.

Schofield said: “I have two choices – either quit and pack in or stand and fight. All my life I’ve stood and fought. I’m going to stand, I’m going to fight and I want the fans to jump on board with that.

“I know it’s difficult but I want them to jump on board and move forward. When you go through hard times and stick together, something can happen.

“It’s down to performances and it’s down to results. If you win football matches, the fans are on board and they drive the club. I feel as though we can do that.

“It’s part and parcel of this role – if you’re not winning games you’re going to get criticised. It’s down to me to rally the players for the final two games to fight for the shirt they’re wearing and restore pride and positivity to performances and results.”

