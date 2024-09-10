'Important' Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside told to keep sharp despite early- bit-part role

Billy Sharp may be taking the headlines at the moment, but Grant McCann has reassured Joe Ironside he has a big part to play in Doncaster Rovers' season.

The striker hit the 20-goal mark in 2023-24, but has played second fiddle to fellow Sheffielder Sharp so far this season.

Although involved in every game in the opening month of the season, Ironside has only started two league games to Sharp's three.

A slow starter in the last couple of campaigns, Ironside’s only goal came against Huddersfield Town in the Football League Trophy. Sharp has four already, three in the league.

But the Football League goalscoring legend is 38 and with the best will in the world will be unable to play 46 league games a season – and the rest – at the intensity required by a team which has serious League Two promotion ambitions.

Sharp is yet to complete 90 minutes in his fourth spell at the club.

So it is important Ironside feels a part of things, and takes his chance when he gets it.

"Joe's so important for us," stressed his manager, Grant McCann. "I said that to him the other day.

IMPORTANT: Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside

"We've got a lot of games left you don't just get to where you want to with one centre-forward, you need competition.

"Joe understands that."

Ironside impressed as a replacement for goalscorer Sharp an hour into Saturday’s 1-0 win over Gillingham, harassing the back four with some energetic pressing but unable to get on the scoresheet.

Doncaster's League Two trip to Harrogate Town has been brought forward from the weekend to Thursday for the benefit of Sky Sports.

Harrogate have a good record in Yorkshire derbies since joining the Football League in 2020, and are unbeaten against manager Simon Weaver's hometown team, winning three out of four.

"I've reminded the boys Harrogate took six points off us last season so that's a real focus for us," said McCann.

"We'll make sure we get enough rest and training into the boys.