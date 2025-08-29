Impressive Barnsley duo rewarded for early-season form with Wales under-21 calls
The duo, in impressive form at the start of the 2025-26 season, have been rewarded for their performances and will be part of the Wales’ squad at the start of their 2027 UEFA U21 EURO qualifying campaign this autumn.
Matty Jones’ side host top seeds Denmark on Monday, September 8 at Newport County’s Rodney Parade home.
After being handed a first-team opportunity at the end of last season, Bland, 19, who qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandparents and has represented the nation at under-15, under-16 and under-19 levels, has impressed at the start of the new campaign.
Yoganathan, also 19, has been a firm part of Conor Hourihane’s plans in 2025-26 since returning from an excellent loan spell at Oldham Atnletic in the second half of last term, where he helped the Latics make their return to the EFL.
Cymru U21s are looking to build on recent progress and aim for a historic first-ever qualification for a major European tournament.
Rodney Parade will host the sides remaining home qualifiers throughout 2025 and 2026.
The qualification campaign will run from March 2025 to October 2026, with play-offs set for November 2026, leading up to the final tournament in summer 2027.