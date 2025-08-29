Impressive Barnsley duo rewarded for early-season form with Wales under-21 calls

BARNSLEY teenage duo Vimal Yoganathan and Jonathan Bland have been handed Wales under-21s call-ups.

The duo, in impressive form at the start of the 2025-26 season, have been rewarded for their performances and will be part of the Wales’ squad at the start of their 2027 UEFA U21 EURO qualifying campaign this autumn.

Matty Jones’ side host top seeds Denmark on Monday, September 8 at Newport County’s Rodney Parade home.

After being handed a first-team opportunity at the end of last season, Bland, 19, who qualifies for Wales through his paternal grandparents and has represented the nation at under-15, under-16 and under-19 levels, has impressed at the start of the new campaign.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Vimal Yoganathan of Barnsley in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford on September 17, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Yoganathan, also 19, has been a firm part of Conor Hourihane’s plans in 2025-26 since returning from an excellent loan spell at Oldham Atnletic in the second half of last term, where he helped the Latics make their return to the EFL.

Cymru U21s are looking to build on recent progress and aim for a historic first-ever qualification for a major European tournament.

Rodney Parade will host the sides remaining home qualifiers throughout 2025 and 2026.