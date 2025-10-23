Influential Barnsley star rated 'touch and go' for derby with Rotherham United plus updates on reliable defender

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has confirmed that influential midfielder Adam Phillips is ‘touch and go’ for the weekend League One derby with Rotherham United at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philips, who scored in the EFL Cup between the clubs at Oakwell in August, came off with an issue in the midweek EFL Trophy victory over Manchester United under-21s.

While the problem is by no means serious, his participation against the Millers is a potential concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennai Watson, who came off as a precaution in last weekend’s derby draw at Bradford City after feeling his hamstring slightly, is continuing to be assessed and should be fine for the weekend.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Hourihane, whose side claimed their first win in seven matches on Tuesday, said: “Yes, they're OK. They've been assessed over the last 24 hours or so.

"Tennai is fine, really, if I'm honest. With Phillo, we’re still probably waiting a little bit in terms of ‘will he be OK for the weekend’, but there's definitely nothing major there.

"We're just kind of up against time in terms of the turnover from Tuesday night's game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Am I worried about longer term Phillo being out for two or three weeks? That won't be the case at all.

Tennai Watson

"It will be touch and go (for the weekend), but he's definitely in real contention for it.”

After being kept on the bench for the previous two games – minus a few minutes late on at Valley Parade – David McGoldrick came back with a bang in midweek, netting a treble in the victory over United youngsters.

Hourihane added: “He just wasn't feeling 100 per cent right, so the international break then came at a decent time to look after his body as he always does anyway and he's been in a really good place since coming back from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His influence in and around the changing room has been first class. His performances have been good.