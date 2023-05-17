HULL CITY defender Alfie Jones believes that the Tigers can follow the likes of Luton Town and Coventry City in pushing for the Championship top-six in 2023-24.

The Southampton player has been rewarded for a fine campaign by virtue of a new contract, with the 25-year-old having signed a deal which now commits him to the club until the summer of 2026.

Hull have an option of extending it by a further year.

After penning the contract, Jones is now setting his sights on a play-off assault next term.

Alfie Jones holds off Jordan Rhodes in Hull City's match with Huddersfield Town in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Watching some of the teams, you are thinking 'we could have done that', especially Coventry who were below us at some point.

"You are trying to enjoy it, but thinking we could be there. Definitely next year, we want to push for that.”

On agreeing new terms, he continued: “Yes, I am delighted to get it done. Now, it's done, I can focus on the pitch now. I wanted to commit my future to the club.

"It feels like a home here and for any player, that's massive. It allows me to concentrate on my football. It was a no-brainer and gives me that security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Speaking to the manager about my future and the direction of the club and how that is going aligned with how I want to go in my career as well.”

Jones has excelled since Rosenior’s arrival last autumn, with the Tigers head coach – a former defender himself – recently bestowing praise in the direction of the Bristol-born player and fellow centre-half Sean McLoughlin, with the pair seen as integral players for the club moving forward.

Jones, chosen by Rosenior as the club’s player of the season at City’s recent awards night, added: "To get the recognition from the manager is massive and gave me a really big confidence boost and hopefully it's a platform to build on for next season.

"It makes me want to repay him with my performances and making sure I am putting them in on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad