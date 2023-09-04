All Sections
Injury forces former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Preston North End defender into retirement

Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Tom Clarke has been forced into retirement by injury.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST

The 35-year-old has called time on his playing career following medical advice regarding a persistent knee problem.

His career comes to an end in the county it started, West Yorkshire, as his last appearance was in an FC Halifax Town shirt.

Clarke began his career with Huddersfield, making 111 appearances for the Terriers and spending time on loan at Halifax Town, Bradford City and Leyton Orient.

Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Tom Clarke has been forced into retirement by injury. Image: Harry Trump/Getty ImagesFormer Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Tom Clarke has been forced into retirement by injury. Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images
He moved to Preston North End in 2013, where he was a regular fixture for the Lilywhites across his seven-year stay.

Spells with Salford City and Fleetwood Town followed before he dropped into the non-league pyramid with FC Halifax Town.

A statement shared by the Shaymen on X read: “Following medical advice regarding a persistent knee injury, Tom Clarke has reluctantly called time on his football playing career at the age of 35.

“Clarke began his career with Huddersfield Town and made over 100 appearances in all competitions. After eight years with the Terriers, Clarke made the switch to Preston North End where he would make almost 250 appearances, helping the club gain promotion to the Championship in 2015.

"The centre-back then joined Salford City and spent one season with the Ammies before joining Fleetwood Town in League One. In July 2022, Clarke followed in his older brother's footsteps and joined the Shaymen, being named captain for the 2022/23 season.

“All at FC Halifax Town wish Tom and his family all the very best for the future and in his future career.”

