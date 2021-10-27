Dan Gardner: A match too soon for Doncaster Rovers player. Picture: Getty Images

Jon Taylor and Cameron John are due to see specialists this week about ongoing problems.

Rovers have been trying to manage injuries Close and Gardner suffered, and manager Richie Wellens admitted it may have been a mistake to bring the latter back for the 1-1 draw with Cambridge United, when he had to come off after 40 minutes.

“With Ben Close with his hamstring and Tommy Rowe with his back (and Ethan Galbraith again used at right-back), Dan was the only midfield player we had fit,” he said.

“He’s been out for two-and-a-half weeks with his calf and he wanted to give it a go.

“We felt he came through training the last couple of days okay. I think everyone could clearly see that he was struggling (in the game).

“And the dynamics of the game helped us because it allowed (substitute) Kyle Knoyle to give us the width and for Ethan Galbraith to step higher up the pitch.”

Close tore his hamstring a few weeks ago and did not train during October’s international break but Tuesday was the first League One game he had missed all season.

The issue with Rowe’s back problem is the uncertainty of how long it will last.

“I’ve had loads of back spasms in my career,” said Wellens. “One can last for 48 hours, another can last for two weeks.

“Hopefully he can get a lot of heat into it, keep it moving and release it up.