6 England players who have starred during Women's Euro 2022 - and 4 who could still shine as semi-finals await

Scoring 14 goals and conceding none, the Lionesses could hardly have wished for a better Group A record – though their perfectionist coach might not agree.

Wiegman holds her players to extremely high standards, and these didn’t slip in her absence as the Dutch manager led remotely after contracting coronavirus.

England are yet to lose a game under her watch – though their 17-game unbeaten record came agonisingly under threat at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Lionesses were off the pace in the opening stages of their quarter-final against one of the tournament’s favourites, Spain, and didn’t look nailed-on to equalise under Ella Toone bundled the ball home with just six minutes left to play.

With the wind in their sails and the home crowd behind them, England snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to set up a semi-final against Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane on Tuesday July 26.

Now, just two games stand between the hosts and a historic European Championship trophy lift, with the final set to attended by a sell-out crowd at Wembley on the last day of July.

Here, we take a look at some of the standout performers from the tournament so far – and those who could yet step into the spotlight.

1. Beth Mead - star The Arsenal star had a quiet night against Spain after being near unplayable in the group stages. Creative, clinical, and confident - Mead is on course to claim the Golden Boot but offers England so much more than her five-goal haul. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Millie Bright - star Unflappable Bright has shown composure and vigour in spades. A strong physical presence who you fancy to win every header. It could well have been tournament over for the Lionesses were it not for Bright's intervening to prevent Esther González making it 2-0 to Spain in the quarter-final. Photo: Lynne Cameron - The FA Photo Sales

3. Keira Walsh - star The metronome at the heart of the midfield, the Lionesses are depending on Walsh's vision and sharp passing to keep things ticking. Pulling all the strings with a cool head, Walsh has covered 41km so far this tournament - and she won't stop there. Photo: Lynne Cameron - The FA Photo Sales

4. Fran Kirby - star Not playing like a footballer whose domestic season has been heavily disrupted by fatigue. The Chelsea forward has worked like a horse off the ball and, with a tournament-leading three assists to her name, she's an undroppable cog in Wiegman's attacking machine - and her capacity to create unexpected moments will be crucial to unlocking the more challenging opponents the Lionesses are yet to face in this competition. Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales