Colchester United v Harrogate Town: Manager Simon Weaver hands Town licence to thrill

The Sulphurites, who visit struggling Colchester United, were in irresistible form last time out, netting five before half-time as they thrashed Scunthorpe United 6-1.

That result lifted Simon Weaver’s men to within a point of the League Two summit and leaves them unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.

While Harrogate have won their last three on the spin, the U’s have lost three of their previous four in the league, collecting just one point from a possible 12 while failing to score in the process.

Attacking policy: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Tony Johnson

Town have had no such issues in front of goal and are currently the most prolific team in the division, with Championship Fulham the only side in the Football League to have scored as many league goals (23) as them this term.

And as far as Harrogate chief Weaver is concerned, his attackers being permitted creative licence while in possession of the football is one of the key reasons behind their effectiveness going forwards.

“Obviously we work on things in training in an attacking sense, we look at areas to target and our movement, all those things, but when the lads go out on the pitch we just trust their creative instincts and ability,” the long-serving manager said.

“They all know their roles, they know the game-plan and our system.

“But when it comes to attacking, we free them up to be able to express themselves and go and do what they want to in the final third.