Eberechi Eze is England's only new face but Premier League offers scope for different dynamics

With stalwarts Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips retained despite ongoing club struggles, with no one rested at the end of a long season, and Eberechi Eze the only uncapped call-up, England's June squad has a “same old, same old” feel.

But the Premier League has opened the door to new dynamics if manager Gareth Southgate is willing to embrace them in European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

In the case of Trent Alexander-Arnold, he hinted he might.

Whilst Southgate name-checked ex-Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill, Eze – key in Crystal Palace’s 5-1 win at Elland Road on which Leeds United's season took a downward turn – is the only new face.

Colwill's Brighton and Hove Albion central defensive partner Lewis Dunk is picked five years after his only cap. Left-footed Tyrone Mings’s recall is a bigger threat to ex-Sheffield United and Hull defender Maguire with another former Hull player, Fiakyo Tomori – now at AC Milan – overlooked again.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is not selected, and Chelsea's Raheem Sterling is injured.

During Liverpool's strong run-in to the season, Alexander-Arnold has gone from overlapping to “inverted” full-back, meaning in possession he becomes a deep-lying playmaker in central midfield.

Barnsley-born John Stones has been vital to Manchester City's tactical evolution by adopting the same role before more recently turning a back three to a four by stepping up from central defence.

Lisandro Martinez's injury has seen Luke Shaw impress as Manchester United’s left-sided centre-back, in preference to Maguire.

Southgate said of Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled to win him over at right-back: "He's playing in a slightly different role which I think has invigorated him. He has always been in advanced areas with the ball, he's just a bit more central now.

"That's interesting for us. It's something I've talked with him about in the last couple of weeks."

Dunk has long been a key Brighton player as his 2018 call-up shows, but this season he has expanded his game as a ball-playing defender. Forward Eze has been in Southgate’s thoughts for the last two years.

"He was very unfortunate just before the Euros, we were going to call him into a prep camp but he got a bad injury," said the manager.

"He has finished the season really strongly, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and he's a goal threat. He's got the ability and burst of speed to go past people."

Ex-Barnsley loanee Ivan Toney is unavailable after an eight-month ban for breaking betting rules.

"I have spoken with him," said Southgate. "I don't know if that's allowed but if it isn't they can ban me. I don't like the idea we just leave somebody and don't allow him to be part of the football community.

"When he comes back, if he plays well, we'll pick him."

The North Macedonia game is at Old Trafford on June 19, three days after playing in Malta. England top their qualifying group after starting with consecutive wins. Two of the five teams qualify automatically.