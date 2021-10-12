England 1 Hungary 1 - player ratings

SCORER: Barnsley-born centre-back John Stones found the net for England, and went close in the second half

There was little to get excited about, and few home players who impressed in the World Cup qualifier, as shown by their marks.

Jordan Pickford - beaten by the penalty but he had little else to do despite England' s poor showing 6

Kyle Walker - did not really pile forward as England chased a winner 6

John Stones - scored the equaliser and came very close with another chance 7

Tyrone Mings - neither a nightmare not an attention-grabbing performance 6

Luke Shaw - got forward but not enough penetration 6

Phil Foden - unable to recreate Saturday's midfield performance 6

Declan Rice - did his part of the bargain but it was not a night when holding midfielder was a priority position 6

Mason Mount - did not assert himself in midfield 6

Raheem Sterling - even when moved to his preferred left, he was poor 5

Harry Kane - has not looked himself for far too long, despite his goals at the Euros 5

Jack Grealish - his willingness to run at players won England plenty of free-kicks, maybe the fouls he collected were why he was withdrawn 7.

Substitutes:

Bukayo Saka (for Grealish, 62) - poor decision-making at times 5

Jordan Henderson (for Sterling, 75) - his introduction was an admission of tactical defeat 5

Tammy Abraham (for Kane, 75) - limped off at the end 5

Ollie Watkins (for Abraham, 90) - came on in a stoppage-time emergency, far too late to be judged N/A.