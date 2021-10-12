England 1 Hungary 1 - player ratings

There was little to get excited about, and few home players who impressed in the World Cup qualifier, as shown by their marks.
Jordan Pickford - beaten by the penalty but he had little else to do despite England' s poor showing 6
Kyle Walker - did not really pile forward as England chased a winner 6
John Stones - scored the equaliser and came very close with another chance 7
Tyrone Mings - neither a nightmare not an attention-grabbing performance 6
Luke Shaw - got forward but not enough penetration 6
Phil Foden - unable to recreate Saturday's midfield performance 6
Declan Rice - did his part of the bargain but it was not a night when holding midfielder was a priority position 6
Mason Mount - did not assert himself in midfield 6
Raheem Sterling - even when moved to his preferred left, he was poor 5
Harry Kane - has not looked himself for far too long, despite his goals at the Euros 5
Jack Grealish - his willingness to run at players won England plenty of free-kicks, maybe the fouls he collected were why he was withdrawn 7.
Substitutes:
Bukayo Saka (for Grealish, 62) - poor decision-making at times 5
Jordan Henderson (for Sterling, 75) - his introduction was an admission of tactical defeat 5
Tammy Abraham (for Kane, 75) - limped off at the end 5
Ollie Watkins (for Abraham, 90) - came on in a stoppage-time emergency, far too late to be judged N/A.
Not used: Trippier, Johnstone, Coady, Tomori, Chilwell, Sancho, Ward-Prowse, Ramsdale.