England 3 Ivory Coast 0 - player ratings

Such a one-sided game was difficult for England's defenders to impress in but the forward players caught the eye.

Nick Pope- clean sheets do not come much easier 6

IMPRESSIVE: Jude Bellingham caught the eye as England's No 10

Harry Maguire - a solid performance in front of the fans who mindlessly booed him before kick-off 6

Tyrone Mings - chipped in with a stoppage-time goal to liven up his otherwise uneventful evening 7

Tyrick Mitchell - can be pleased enough with his first start, up against Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe 6

James Ward-Prowse - showed his usual dead-ball excellence and put a long-range shot onto the roof of the net 7

Declan Rice - another who had little chance to show his qualities but fortunately they are well-known by now 6

Raheem Sterling - outstanding performance from the captain 9

Jude Bellingham - looks a genuine option to be first-choice No 10 which considering his rivals for the job is saying something 8

Jack Grealish - full of invention, he made Sterling's goal 8

Ollie Watkins - marked his first start with a goal 7

Substitutes:

Kyle Walker-Peters (for White, 46) - has done himself no harm in recent days in England's most well-stocked position 6

Luke Shaw (for Mitchell, 63) - no goal this time and little defending to do either 5

Emile Smith Rowe (for Grealish, 63) - an energetic performance worthy of a goal from the former Huddersfield Town loanee 6

Phil Foden (for Sterling, 63) - curled a shot well wide 5

Harry Kane (for Watkins, 63) - did not get the opportunity he wanted for his 50th England goal 5

Conor Gallagher (for Ward-Prowse, 79) - N/A