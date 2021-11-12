England 5 Albania 0 - player ratings

HAT-TRICK: Harry Kane collects the matchball

Stll, here goes with our ratings from the 5-0 win...

Jordan Pickford - seems incredible to say but he made a terrific save at 1-0 7

Kyle Walker - it was his awful backpass that called Pickford into action and he had little opportunity to redeem himself 5

John Stones - went close with a header but had little to do defensively 6

Harry Maguire - his goal set the ball rolling 6

Reece James - his free-kick onto Harry Maguire's head set the ball rolling as he more than anyone advanced his cause 8

Jordan Henderson - got forward well for a goal and an assist 7

Kalvin Phillips - as holding midfielder, his job was largely leaving it to those further in front but his presence allowed Jordan Henderson to be one of them 6

Ben Chilwell - would have liked more of a chance to show what he could do 6

Phil Foden - one assist and a couple of nice passes from the Manchester City man 7

Harry Kane - wasted two good chances and still scored a perfect hat-trick before half-time 8

Raheem Sterling - made Kane's second and indirectly his third by latching onto a loose ball. Still not right on top of his game this season, but no point wasting it on nights like this 6.

Substitutes:

Tammy Abraham (for Kane, 64) - even when he came on, the game was dead on its feet 5

Jude Bellingham (for Phillips, 64) - ditto 5

Jack Grealish (for Foden, 64) - did his best to try and create something, but with little joy 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold (for James, 77) - N/A

Emile Smith Rowe (for Sterling, 77) - debut for the former Huddersfield Town loanee N/A.