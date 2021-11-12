England 5 Albania 0 - player ratings

Stll, here goes with our ratings from the 5-0 win...
Jordan Pickford - seems incredible to say but he made a terrific save at 1-0 7
Kyle Walker - it was his awful backpass that called Pickford into action and he had little opportunity to redeem himself 5
John Stones - went close with a header but had little to do defensively 6
Harry Maguire - his goal set the ball rolling 6
Reece James - his free-kick onto Harry Maguire's head set the ball rolling as he more than anyone advanced his cause 8
Jordan Henderson - got forward well for a goal and an assist 7
Kalvin Phillips - as holding midfielder, his job was largely leaving it to those further in front but his presence allowed Jordan Henderson to be one of them 6
Ben Chilwell - would have liked more of a chance to show what he could do 6
Phil Foden - one assist and a couple of nice passes from the Manchester City man 7
Harry Kane - wasted two good chances and still scored a perfect hat-trick before half-time 8
Raheem Sterling - made Kane's second and indirectly his third by latching onto a loose ball. Still not right on top of his game this season, but no point wasting it on nights like this 6.
Substitutes:
Tammy Abraham (for Kane, 64) - even when he came on, the game was dead on its feet 5
Jude Bellingham (for Phillips, 64) - ditto 5
Jack Grealish (for Foden, 64) - did his best to try and create something, but with little joy 6
Trent Alexander-Arnold (for James, 77) - N/A
Emile Smith Rowe (for Sterling, 77) - debut for the former Huddersfield Town loanee N/A.
Not used: Johnstone, Mings, Coady, Saka, Ramsdale.