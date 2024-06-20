England v Denmark: Harry's game remains under the microscope as Three Lions lose their way badly despite Kane strike

ENGLAND supporters’ catchy song about Harry Kane being on their minds spoke for those present in Frankfurt and countless others back home.

Goals pay the rent and the Three Lions’ talisman has paid back instalments by the shedload for club and country, with 44 arriving in his maiden season in German football at Bayern Munich.

It did not stop there being much pre-match noise ahead of England’s appointment with the Danes at the Deutsche Bank Park following events further north in Gelsenkirchen four days earlier.

The number-crunching did not necessarily revolve around Kane’s goals output, but the number of occasions he touched the ball. Just 24 times against Serbia, including twice in the first half. It was the fewest number of passes in Southgate’s starting line-up. He did hit the bar, to be fair.

England's Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2024 match against Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

When it comes to chatter in major tournaments, Kane has been here before. It’s just as well.He was slow out of the blocks in Euro 2020 and the World Cup two years later. He did not score until his fourth game at each. Understandably, he is not the sort to panic, given his record.

‘Hey Jude’ has been the nation’s signature tune in Germany in homage to Jude Bellingham. Another Beatles classic was something that Kane was interested in, namely ‘When I’m Sixty-Four.’ His 64th goal for his country arrived on Thursday following an assured textbook finish on the rutted surface.

It was classic Kane. Keeping his head in the box while others lose their heads. As panicking Denmark defender Joakim Maehle charged past him following Kyle Walker’s cut-back, Kane was free and lurking where it matters.

Sadly, Morten Hjulmand’s leveller was even more clinical. From a misplaced pass from Kane, on defensive duties, following a throw-in as England were again guilty of clocking off after having the game where they seemingly wanted it in Germany.

And then the Kane talk started again as disjointed England's display unravelled badly. The leader debate was not put back in its box, far from it.

Kane was substituted on 69 minutes. It felt psychologically big. Ollie Watkins, a central striker with the pace to stretch defences, was called for.

Ultimately England have far bigger problems than Harry Kane. Central midfield for one with the Trent Alexander-Arnold 'experiment' surely over.

Kane’s lack of involvement on the ball versus Serbia was counter-balanced by the fact that he did occupy defenders as a traditional ‘nine’.

His positioning was effective as Serbia’s defence had to drop deeper. He held the ball up and won free-kicks, especially in the second half. Against Denmark, it was Kane who dropped deeper and it proved contagious as others followed. Not in a good way. He had more touches in the first few minutes than in the first half on Sunday, got his goal and was involved more in general play, but at a cost.