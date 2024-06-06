England's Euro 2024 squad: Yorkshireman leads the shocks as Gareth Southgate names his 26

Harry Maguire has lost his battle to be fit for the European Championship, with Jack Grealish also left out on England's 26-man squad.

The Three Lions lost control of the news cycle on Thursday as manager Gareth Southgate’s selections leaked out. A planned squad announcement was rushed forward from Saturday to 5.30pm on Thursday, more than 24 hours ahead of the final pre-tournament friendly against Iceland at Wembley.

It was confirmed Maguire, Grealish, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, James Trafford, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite will not be going to Germany despite having been named in the provisional squad.

Sheffield-born Maguire took to social media to say: "I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

"Simply, I am absolutely gutted. For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys."

Maguire picked up a calf injury at the end of April, causing him to miss the FA Cup final.

His Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw is in despite not having played since injuring his hamstring in mid-February.

The scorer of England’s only goal in the last European Championship final, is the only specialist left-back.

Former Sheffield United and Hull City defender Maguire was able to convince Southgate of his fitness in the build-up to the last European Championship despite missing the final five club games of the season.

He sat out England's first two games but from that point on was an ever-present in the team which only failed to lift the trophy when Italy won the final on penalties.

Southgate has always been loyal to Maguire, persevering with him even when he was struggling to get a game at club level.

The selection was complicated by playing between Shaw and John Stones, who has also had injury problems this season, and found it difficult to break into Manchester City's team in recent months.

Now Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez will compete to partner the man from Barnsley with three central defenders left out including Branthwaite, the in-form English centre-back in this season’s Premier League.

Southgate stalwarts Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford were overlooked for the provisional squad.

Grealish has won 36 caps since making his debut in 2020 but he too has struggled for game-time at Manchester City this season after being an integral part of the 2022-23 Treble-winning side.

He started eight of 28 club games after facing Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round in January, but came off the bench to provide a wonderful assist for Trent Alexander-Arnold in Monday's 3-0 friendly win over Bosnia Herzegovina.

The fairytale call-up is for midfielder Adam Wharton, who started the year playing in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers against Rotherham United, but moved to Crystal Palace soon after and made his England debut on Monday.