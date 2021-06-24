Euro 2020: England’s joy and Scotland’s pain PLUS changes afoot at Barnsley and Bradford City - FootballTalk Podcast

For England and Wales there was joy and relief at having made it through to the knockout stages but, for Scotland, there was only heartache as they crashed out.

Host Mark Singleton is joined by YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall to look over the runners and riders left in Euro 2020, while also casting an eye at the Yorkshire football scene where there has been plenty going on at Barnsley, Bradford City and Rotherham United.

EURO 2020 - It's in the game.