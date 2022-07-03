Euro 2022: Whitby’s Beth Mead taking positives from Olympics snub

Beth Mead of England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The England winger is heading into the home Euros – getting under way on Wednesday – in superb form, with a brace in the recent warm-up win over the Netherlands taking her to 14 Lionesses goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Her fine form across the campaign, also featuring 11 goals and eight assists in the Women’s Super League for Arsenal, came after she failed to make the cut for Great Britain’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mead has spoken previously about having “channelled the negative energy into positive energy from last summer”.

And ahead of England playing Austria at Old Trafford in the opening game of the Euros, the 27-year-old said: “Obviously it was disappointing last summer, but would I be the player I am today if that didn’t happen? Maybe not.

“I’m enjoying my football, I’m really happy out there on the pitch, that is showing in my performances, and hopefully I can bring some of them into this summer’s Euros.”

She added: “I know it’s only been a year but I think I’ve matured as a player.

“I think I’ve started maybe not to think about what other people think and concentrate on myself a little bit more.

“I’ve played with a lot more freedom this year and I think for me, when I play freely is when I play my best football. I don’t over-complicate anything. I make better decisions, and for me, this year has been a lot more free on a football pitch.”