ENGLAND forward Beth Mead is confident the Lionesses have what it takes to turn their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign around when they face group leaders France in Saint Etienne.

The defending European champions sit third in Group A3 with four points, five shy of tonight’s opponents after victory over the Republic of Ireland, a draw with Sweden and Friday’s 2-1 loss to Les Bleues in Newcastle.

Sarina Wiegman’s side need to finish first or second in their group to directly guarantee themselves a ticket to next summer’s tournament in Switzerland, though the boss insisted England always have their sights on the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mead said: “We’re obviously very frustrated with Friday. We’ve got a team of winners, everyone is pushing for a starting place and that’s the competition within the team.

TOUGH TIMES: England manager Sarina Wiegman (left), Georgia Stanway, Beth Mead and Esme Morgan during a training session at St. George's Park Picture: Jacob King/PA

“Every day, everyone is fighting for positions. We want to prove things don’t always go right – that’s football – and there’s no one more than the players who get frustrated and want to pick the hell out of the game the other night.

“But we’ve analysed, we feel ready, we feel that we can put a good performance on tomorrow night and show that we can beat France comfortably.”

Wiegman will be without first-choice goalkeeper Mary Earps, who sustained a minor hip injury at St James’ Park and withdrew from the squad on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City goalkeeper Lucy Thomas has been promoted from the standby list, while Hannah Hampton is set for a fourth England start.

Wiegman has no other fresh injury concerns ahead of the France encounter, after which players will have a period of rest before returning to St George’s Park for the first of three training camps and a behind-closed-doors fixture against the Netherlands, which precedes the final round of group fixtures in July.

The Lionesses will conclude the group stage with their Republic of Ireland home leg at Carrow Road on July 12th before travelling to Gothenburg to face Sweden away.

Sweden currently sit second in the group, level with the Lionesses on four points but enjoy a superior goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mead said: “Obviously we’ve got a big target on our back since winning the Euros, but we have enough quality in this team to be able to play against any team and beat them.