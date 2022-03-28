Gareth Southgate, not sentiment, will decide if Harry Kane gets 50-goal shot for England at Wembley

The captain pulled level with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals, still five behind Wayne Rooney's national record.

Kane will want to play again on Tuesday mainly because as his manager sasys, he always wants to play every minute for his country but also because England's next five games will be away from Wembley and two of them will be behind closed doors.

BALANCING ACT: Gareth Southgate substitutes Harry Kane shortly after scoring his 49th international goal, and England's 100th penalty

But this is also Southgate's final friendly before he names his 2022 World Cup squad in the winter and no one has nailed down the job of being the Plan B if Kane were to be injured or suspended, so it could be very useful to take a look at Ollie Watkins, the only other No 9 in the squad. Watkins has only won six caps, all as a substitute, and his only goal came on his debut, at home to San Marino.

"If he had his way he'd play 90 minutes of every fixture ,which is a brilliant quality to have," stressed Southgate. "If your captain wants to be at every camp and playing every minute of every game that sets the tone for everything else.

"The fact is, we've got a good squad, we want to keep people involved and give them opportunities. We need to see certain things across the week to see how people can play at the level so we'll make those decisions as to when he plays and whe he doesn't play.

"But its a good good quality to have and that's why he's got the number of caps he has (68). I always used to talk about the (Steven) Gerrards, the (Frank) Lampards and the Ashley Coles. They got 100-plus caps because they committed every time to coming with England and that's what you want."

England's two Nations League home games this summer will be at Molineux, the first behind closed doors because of the behaviour of their fans at the European Championship semi-final and final. Their game in Hungary will be the same as punishment for the behaviour of Hungarian supporters in the same tournament.

England are also due in Munich in June, and play in Italy in September before hosting Germany three days later.

Kane has played 43 of England's last 50 internationals.