Glasgow duo Rangers and Celtic face tough Champions League ties

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: Waiting news of opponents.

Celtic face a tough task against PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray if they reach the third qualifying round.

Steven Gerrard’s seeded side were drawn out of the pot second and face a trip to Sweden or Finland for the first leg on August 3-4.

Malmo will host Helsinki - the former club of Gers striker Alfredo Morelos - in the first leg of the second qualifying round on Wednesday.

The Hoops are also due to be away for the first leg, if they can get past Danish side Midtjylland.