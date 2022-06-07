Harry Kane praises England’s character after Munich draw

“It was really important to show the mentality and even going 1-0 behind, it showed good character from us, away from home, to come back into the game and get a result,” the Three Lions captain said.

“We were playing against a very good Germany side and it shows where we are. We still have to make improvements but we are working hard and the World Cup will be here before we know it so we have to keep doing well.”

Kane, who had been denied by Manuel Neuer minutes before his late spot-kick at the Allianz Arena, added: “It was a really nice feeling.

England's Harry Kane scores his side's opening goal. (Christian Charisius/DPA via AP)

“I had a couple of chances earlier in the game, the first one over the bar and Neuer made a good save for the second so I thought it was maybe one of those days.

“We kept going to be fair, probably played our best football in the last half an hour so physically we were really strong. Yeah, good to get the goal and just a shame we couldn’t nick it at the end.