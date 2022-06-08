The 28-year-old made his 60th appearance for club and country on Tuesday evening in Munich, where he kept his cool to fire a last-gasp spot-kick past Manuel Neuer to secure a 1-1 draw.

England had been staring down the barrel of back-to-back Nations League losses after Jonas Hofmann struck to put Germany on course to compound Saturday’s shock 1-0 loss at unfancied Hungary.

But the Three Lions captain converted the penalty he won to seal an important point, reaching a half century of international goals in the process as he edges closer to Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53.

England's Harry Kane (left) is fouled by Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck resulting in a penalty after a VAR review during the UEFA Nations League in Munich . Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“It doesn’t get much bigger,” Kane said of the setting for his 50th England goal. “Germany is obviously one of our rivals over the years and a really big game, whether it’s Nations League, European competitions, World Cup, friendly.

“It’s always a big game for us, for our fans, for the country.

“It’s always nice scoring away from home in tough environments and it was a pleasing night. I probably should have got a couple more, if I’m totally honest, but that’s the way it goes.

“It was really important that we didn’t lose, and we got a good point.”

England's Harry Kane scores the equaliser from the penalty spot against Germany during the UEFA Nations League match at the Allianz Arena in Munich Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Following their matches in Budapest and Munich, England round off a testing run of four Nations League matches in an 11-day period with a Wolverhampton double-header.

Gareth Southgate’s side host Euro 2020 final foes Italy behind closed doors at Molineux on Saturday, before facing Hungary in front of a sell-out crowd at the same venue next Tuesday.

These Nations League matches have provided a physical and mental test at the end of a hectic season, but captain Kane would love the chance to go again despite playing the full 90 minutes in Hungary and Germany.

“Well, look, that’s down to Gareth,” he said. “Of course I want to play every game possible.”